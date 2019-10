MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family, friends and fellow students gather this Saturday to help a fellow student. A “Walk of Faith” is being held Saturday at Faith Academy for Senior Katelyn Tillman.

The event is from 4 to 8 Saturday afternoon at the Faith Academy Football Field. Tillman has been battling cancer for the last several years. The event includes a silent auction, cornhole tournament, lantern lighting, and other activities.

Tillman shares her story in the video below:

