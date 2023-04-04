EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A charity in Mobile County is doing its part to help the people who care for family members and loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease. This weekend the group is holding its second annual walk to raise money for people doing some of the hardest work imaginable.

The Alzheimer’s Association says six million people in the US are living with the disease, and nearly twice that number provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

The Doris Marie Jones Foundation Benefiting Alzheimer’s Caregivers is a local Charity. It was founded by Gina Scott and her brother to help bring relief and recognition to the people who care for dementia patients. Many times these are family members trying to help with an illness that can be like a rollercoaster. This Saturday morning starting at 8 the group will hold its second annual “Strolling for Alzheimer’s Caregivers” fundraising walkathon. That will be at Highpoint Park in Eight Mile. Scott says for every single Alzheimer’s diagnosis there are at least two people affected–the patient and the person who loves them the most and becomes a primary caregiver.

“To let the caregivers and the people know that caregivers are needed. They are ones they never thought about. The only thing many people think about, they’re thinking about the Alzheimer’s patients. But the caregivers really, really, really need the help. They need somebody to say, Oh, thank you for being there for us, that you’re doing a good job,” said Doris Marie Jones Foundation President Gina Scott. Scott said she learned from caring for her mother that caregivers can be so wrapped up in their work they may neglect their health.

“You don’t think about taking care of yourself. And that’s what we want, that the people to know that with the Alzheimer’s caregivers, you are not alone, that you need to be taken care of. And we want to make sure that you guys know that we are here for you to help you, because it is a two-part thing,” said Scott. The two-mile walk around Highpoint Park should start around 9 Saturday morning and people can register up until the morning of the walk. Scott said she was grateful for their partnership with the City of Prichard for the use of the park.

For more information check their Facebook page.