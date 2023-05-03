MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This weekend, officials with the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office are taking the fight against bullying outside. A special event will be held Saturday to draw attention to the issue. Bullying can happen in the classroom, outside of school, and online. It’s a problem that can affect anyone.

This weekend the Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying is hosting the “Walk A Mile Against Bullying” event. That will be at Medal of Honor Park at the Pavillion starting at 10 Saturday morning. The walk begins at 11. For years the Mobile County DA’s office has had the Bully Blocker program to help report instances of bullying but this is the first public event on the issue in about a decade. Organizers say social media has allowed bullying tactics to evolve and be more present in kids’ lives.

“Allowing kids to be able to hide behind a screen make fake accounts and kind of say what they want to say at all hours of the day and night, it’s different than back in the day when you could go to school come home and forget about it,” said Tyrese Bess with the Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying. It’s an issue that can affect anyone.

“So it happens to everyone. It could have been the best, most popular kid in the school. But then one day somebody starts picking on them or starts harassing them in some way. So everyone is affected by it, and it’s something that we need to bring awareness to and try to get back to that spreading kindness and going through that channel instead,” said the president of the Mobile County Coalition Against Bullying Ruby Rawls. For more information click here.