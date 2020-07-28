Waitr to hire 200 drivers in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Looking for job? Waitr is hiring 200 drivers in Mobile. Waitr drivers deliver food from local restaurants.

“These positions will not only help satisfy the continued demand for delivery from restaurant partners, they will offer employment during a time when many companies are cutting back their workforce,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and chairman of the Board of Waitr.

Waitr provides masks, gloves and sanitation spray to all its drivers. It also offers no-contact delivery for all restaurant orders.

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license, proof of auto insurance and a smart phone. You must also be 18 years or older to be eligible. To apply, please go to waitrapp.com.

Chris Barnes, head of Driver Operations, says flexible schedules are available for drivers.

“One local manager told me a driver made over $9,500 last month alone,” he said.

