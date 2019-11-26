Waitr delivers free Thanksgiving meals to families in need

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Food delivery service Waitr is giving sharing Thanksgiving meals Tuesday to families in need in Mobile and Pensacola.

The company has saved money from orders over the last five weeks to fund the Share Thanksgiving program. On November 26, thousands of families across the gulf coast will receive a free Thanksgiving meal courtesy of loca l restaurants in their communities.

Waitr’s Market Development Director Whitney Savoie says the program wouldn’t be possible without these restaurants. “Like us, they understand many people struggle to put food on the table – and they want to do their part to work alongside us. Seeing our combined efforts come to fruition is very gratifying.”

According to a press release, Waitr took nominations from each community and worked with local organizations in the cities they serve to identify families who need assistance.

