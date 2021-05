SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) --The family of a missing man have started a GoFundMe to help with search efforts.

A GoFundMe called "Help Find Jermey Hale" has been started online by family members of Hale who has been missing since April 20th. In the GOFundMe the family says "Jeremy was ejected into the water and unfortunately, has not yet been recovered. Please help his family, friends, and the kind volunteers continue their search efforts so they can possibly recover Jeremy and receive the closure this family and friends deserve. Any funds raised will go to the volunteer search efforts and final costs."