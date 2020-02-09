“Wade in the Water” continues Africatown celebration Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Events celebrating Africatown continue Sunday. This comes a day after Saturday’s Celebration of our Ancestors event. Sunday there will be a free event at GulfQuest Maritime Museum called “Wade in the Water.” It runs from 1:30 – 4 Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release it includes a panel discussion, a libation ceremony dedicated to Africatown, a question and answer period and light refreshments. This is meant to build off of the event from Saturday that featured Africatown Descendents and US Senator Doug Jones.