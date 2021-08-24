Voting starts Tuesday morning in Mobile municipal election

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile’s municipal election starts this morning. Major changes are in store for the city council and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson vies for a third term. Regardless of who wins, the city council is poised to have at least three new members with this election and four people are challenging Mayor Stimpson for the chief executive.

We did get some taste of city voting earlier this summer. A handful of people cast ballots through in-person absentee voting a few weeks ago.

With the impending exits of John Williams, Bess Rich, and Fred Richardson from the city council at least three new members will take their places. With so many candidates in the mayoral race and some council districts, it’s possible it could see a runoff.

In the mayoral race, it depends on how robust the voter turnout is at some polling places in districts 1 and 2. These are places where the vast majority did not throw their support to the incumbent in the 2017 municipal election. If no candidate gets a majority to win the election outright, a runoff election is scheduled for October 5th.