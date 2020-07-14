Voting during a pandemic: What to expect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabamians are heading to the polls on Tuesday for the runoff election, but things will look different than normal due to the pandemic.

Voting during a pandemic will be unusual, but plenty of precaustions at polling locations are being taken and you are asked to do your part as well. In some cases polling places have changed due to size, so be sure to check online before you go. Pens used to vote will not be reused, you can also just bring your own.

Poll workers will be also be taking extrodinary measures. Don Davis the Mobile County Probate Judge tells us there will be sneeze guards between voters and the workers as well as “There will be social distancing inside the poll. All of our poll workers will be wearing masks as they’re servicing the public. We’ve also got non latex gloves for the poll workers to wear, along with face shields.”

Voters like Suzanne Julian, are prepared to take steps at the polls to stay safe too. She told us “I think it is our right, it is our duty to vote. I am going to use my hand sanitizer and social distance. Everyone knows what we are supposed to do so just be safe, but vote!”

The lines at your polling location may look at bit different and be longer than normal. This in part due to limitations on capacity inside the polling location.And of course for people trying to social distance.

Voters who decide to not wear a mask to the polls cannot be turned away. Davis says “We cannot mandate a mask in order to vote and that advise comes from the Secretary of State’s office.” and voters we spoke with like Justin Toomey agree “I definitely don’t think anyone should be turned away for that. Those that want to wear a mask absolutely should. Those that can’t or don’t want to, I think that is their right.”

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LATEST STORIES