MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LODA Artwalk is asking for your help to determine the winning tattoo design for the July Artwalk event. The winning design will be turned into a temporary tattoo that you can get in downtown Mobile on July 14.

The contest opened in April and the deadline to submit a design was May 12.

To vote for your favorite go the the July 2023 Artwalk Tattoo Design Competition Facebook page. You have until June 1 to vote!

Below are the six finalist to pick from: