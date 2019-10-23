Vote for Pedro: Mobile Police ask for votes in K9 grant contest

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Pedro is one of the best boys on the Mobile Police force. He’s a black lab that detects for explosive devices. He and his handler, Officer Lawrence Battiste, conduct sweeps before any major event in the city.

The Mobile Police Department is one of 40 departments across the Southeast up for the Aftermath K9 Grant. More than $16,000 will be awarded based on a popular vote.

“We train with real materials. It can be very expensive at times. I won’t say it’s a burden on the city, but any extra money we can put into our program would help us tremendously,” said Sgt. Patrick McKean.

You can vote for Pedro at www.aftermath.com/k9-grant-southeast-2019.

Foley Police, Fairhope Police, and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Program are also in the running for the Aftermath Grant.

LATEST STORIES: