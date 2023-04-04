MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile has been named one of 20 cities for “Best Summer Travel Destination” in the USA Today’s Readers’ Choice Awards. The contest is done through voting.

You can vote online. Voting ends April 17.

“Located on Alabama’s Gulf Coast, this port city has plenty for everyone to do, from the nearby Bellingrath Gardens and Battleship Memorial Park to art museums and airboat tours,” reads the website. “Indulge your sweet tooth at Mo’Bay Beignet Co., learn about Mardi Gras at the Mobile Carnival Museum and take in local history by way of the Dora Franklin Finley African-American Heritage Trail.”

Current leaderboard:

Door County, Wisc. Mobile, Ala. Chicago, Ill. Mystic, Conn. Mackinac Island, Mich. Hocking Hills, Oh. Asheville, N.C. Shenandoah Valley, Vi. Jackson Holey, Wyo. Ocean City, N.J.

Click here for the full leaderboard.

Earlier this month, Fairhope was among USA Today’s Readers’ Choice “Best Small Town for Shopping” in 2023.