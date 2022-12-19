MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation is asking for the public’s input for the new design for Market in the Park, according to a Facebook post from the city.

Market in the Park is a seasonal market in Cathedral Square at 300 Conti Street. The market includes fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, baked goods, jams/jellies, art, decor and more.

“The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation is rebranding one of your favorite events,” reads the post. “Market in the Park is getting an updated look, and we want your input!”

You can vote between each of the three designs online. During the voting, you are asked to rank each of three from one to three. The winner will be announced on social media at a later date.

Courtesy of City of Mobile: Events Facebook Page