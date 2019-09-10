Volunteers needed to clean up Oaklawn Cemetery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Oaklawn Cemetery is filled with history, but it’s hard to tell who lies at many of the graves. Weeds have overtaken much of the cemetery.

“Any and every veteran that has fought in any war all the way back to the Buffalo Soldiers 9th and 10th Horse Calvary are buried here,” said Eddie Irby, President of the 92nd Division Buffalo Soldiers of WWII.

With no records of who owns the cemetery, the Buffalo Soldiers along with groups of volunteers have stepped up to landscape around the graves. On Tuesday it was the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association helping ahead of Wednesday’s 9/11 ceremony at Oaklawn.

It’s a large cemetery and more help is needed. The Buffalo Soldiers are looking for people willing to “adopt a vet.”

“If you say I want to adopt a vet you can come here and we’ll show you where a vet is and all you have to do is come here once or twice a month and just clean that area there,” said Irby.

If you want to pitch in, they are out every Saturday from 7 a.m. – 9 a.m.