MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People in Mobile’s Trinity Gardens community are looking for volunteers this week. Groups are combing the area looking for trash in a large-scale community cleanup.

This is the time of year when a lot of young adults are looking for something to do. They’re calling it “Team up to clean-up.” The clean-up week in Trinity Gardens coincides with spring break for the Mobile County Public School system. Monday morning I followed student-athletes and coaches from Blount High School. They were tasked with cleaning up along First Avenue.

Whoever picked up the most trash that day also got a prize. For people in Trinity Gardens, the prize for them is just having a better-looking neighborhood.

“The environment is most important to us because this is where we live, where we breathe, where we eat, where we play, where we just enjoy life. So we want to keep our environment clean at all times,” said Executive Director of Bay Area Women Coalition Leevones Fisher. Fisher says Trinity Gardens is nearly a century old. It’s a neighborhood that goes back five generations.

She says many of the people who live here are aging and can’t do the regular yard work, gardening, and clean-up that would beautify the community. This weeklong cleanup is in partnership with the Bay Area Women Coalition, the city of Mobile, and a number of sponsors. For more information on how to be a part of it contact Leevones Fisher at 251-457-6867 or via email.