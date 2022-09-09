MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Nonprofit organization Carry the Load is partnering with the National Cemetery Organization to host a “Day of Service” where volunteers help clean the headstones of fallen soldiers as a way to honor them.

As the 21 year anniversary of the September 11 attacks approaches, Volunteers at Mobile National Cemetery off Virginia Street were there to honor those lives lost.

Volunteers such as Christina Wayne were there help clean the headstones. Also a retired Air Force veteran, she took time to reflect on her service as well as what happened on 9/11.

“I was in the airforce enlisted when that happened. That’s what made me want to become an officer,” said Wayne, “So coming out here and taking care of my fellow veterans and family members–let’s not forget they served–is just something that I hold dear to my heart, and it’s something that gives back to the community.”

Craig LaChance is the director of the Mobile National Cemetery, as he manages the property. He also served in the military, and he says events like this are important, so the memories of the fallen soldiers won’t be forgotten.

“I think that it is important that they look at this and see what we’re doing here today and remember that even at a cemetery that’s been closed for 40 years,” said LaChance. “We still take the time out to honor the veterans that are interred here. We are doing these renovations and doing these things here because we don’t want their memory to die.”

Carry the Load’s plan with the National Cemetery Organization is to help clean the headstones of 65 VA National Cemeteries around the nation.

Both LaChance and Wayne encourage people to learn more about veterans and their stories as they believe they don’t get enough recognition.