Volunteer to plant azaleas in Tillman’s Corner Saturday

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
"Out There...Somewhere": Azaleas will help ANWA play prettier

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You can help members of Keep Mobile Beautiful and the South West Mobile County Chamber of Commerce plant azaleas in the Tillman’s Corner area on Saturday, January 25, beginning at 9 a.m.

Grab your shovels and gloves and meet at the Tillman’s Corner Community Center at 5055 Carol Plantation Rd., behind Griggs Elementary School.

The azalea plants are made possible through the sale of KMB Azalea Trail Bonds and community donations.

If you own businesses in the Tillman’s Corner area and would like to have azaleas planted on your property, contact Tina Poiroux at the South West Mobile County Chamber of Commerce at 251 666-2488 or Tom Loper at tloper@loperlawllc.com.

Keep Mobile Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, is a non-profit organization dedicated to keeping Mobile County clean, green and beautiful. For more information on this project and others, visit keepmobilebeautiful.org.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories