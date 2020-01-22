Volunteer to plant azaleas in Tillman’s Corner Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You can help members of Keep Mobile Beautiful and the South West Mobile County Chamber of Commerce plant azaleas in the Tillman’s Corner area on Saturday, January 25, beginning at 9 a.m.
Grab your shovels and gloves and meet at the Tillman’s Corner Community Center at 5055 Carol Plantation Rd., behind Griggs Elementary School.
The azalea plants are made possible through the sale of KMB Azalea Trail Bonds and community donations.
If you own businesses in the Tillman’s Corner area and would like to have azaleas planted on your property, contact Tina Poiroux at the South West Mobile County Chamber of Commerce at 251 666-2488 or Tom Loper at tloper@loperlawllc.com.
Keep Mobile Beautiful, an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, is a non-profit organization dedicated to keeping Mobile County clean, green and beautiful. For more information on this project and others, visit keepmobilebeautiful.org.
