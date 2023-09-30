MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Dog River Clearwater Revival group will teach third-graders in Mobile County all about Dog River and the environment.

Volunteer teachers will present “Discover Dog River,” which allows students to get a better understanding of what Dog River is and how they can protect it. The presentation particularly focuses on the impact that litter has on water quality.

The presentation will last 30 minutes and will consist of a PowerPoint presentation, a short activity and a handout for the kids that they can take home.

Any third-grade teacher interested in this presentation can reach the group by email at info@dogriver.org.

How deep is Dog River?

According to Dog River Clearwater Revival, Dog River is 7 miles long and covers 127 miles of shoreline. The watershed is a 95-square-mile urban.

DCRC was created to improve water quality and public access to Dog River. Volunteers with the group help with multiple projects including water quality testing, liter mitigation and community cleanup.