Vivian’s door to host Black Farmer Town Hall event in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Vivian’s door will host their first Black Farmer Town Hall event on Oct. 15 in Mobile.

The non-profit organization found a need for the town hall after conducting a survey that focused on local farmers.

Their LIFT program will now account for black farmers.

Janice Malone explained why this event is important.

“This event focuses on the resources and information underrepresented and marginalized farming business owners need to scale and grow their farms,” said Janice Malone, Executive Director, Vivian’s Door.

The virtual event is on Oct. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Attendees can join via computer or mobile app.

Click here to join the meeting or call in at +1 202-650-0123,752268290# United States, Washington DC.

The Phone Conference ID is 752 268 290.

The phone option will be audio-only.