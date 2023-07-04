Visitors from around the world visited Battleship Memorial Park for a chance to walk on the deck of the USS Alabama.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Visitors from around the world visited Battleship Memorial Park for a chance to walk on the deck of the USS Alabama.

It’s hard to drive on Battleship Parkway and not notice the USS Alabama docked at the park, which is what stopped many people in their tracks as they traveled to their Fourth of July destinations.

“It’s probably something a lot of people think about. They’re probably like, ‘Oh cool! A big ‘ but it’s like, you can come, and you can learn what it’s about too,” Katelynn Gerullis, a visitor from Missouri, said.

Park employees expected over 1,500 visitors to show up at the park to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“As a veterans memorial, we’re here to not only educate the public on what veterans have done for us both past and present, but we’re also here to honor veterans,” Ashleigh Milne, the park’s Director of Communications, said.

Milne said the flags lining the entrance to the park were put up to honor Memorial Day and they haven’t been taken down since.

“That flag is a symbol of not only who we are as a country, but what had to happen for us to be where we are today,” Milne said.

“It represents everything we stand for. People died fighting for our freedoms, and that flag really symbolizes it and it’s a big part of history,” Mady Little, another visitor from Missouri, said.

The park hosted a live concert featuring patriotic music in the airport pavilion.