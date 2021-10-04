Visit downtown Mobile ‘à la MODA’: City bus to entertainment district getting a new look

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The city of Mobile’s WAVE Transit System has added nine new buses, and one of those buses that makes the trek through Mobile’s entertainment district is getting a new look.

In his nightly message Monday, Mayor Sandy Stimpson revealed the new design for the bus dedicated to serving downtown Mobile.

The “MODA” Downtown Circulator has a fixed route that runs through the entertainment district and along Dauphin Street. It has more than a dozen stops in key areas of downtown and circulates every 20 minutes on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stimpson said the MODA will be getting an upgrade later this year. The new bus will be 29 feet long, can accommodate up to 27 passengers, and is more accessible to those using wheelchairs.

“The MODA is already a great way to get around downtown for those working in or visiting the area, and this new bus will make it that much better,” Stimpson said.