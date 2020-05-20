MFRD: Large 3-alarm fire reported on Azalea Road

Mobile County

UPDATE: (5/20/2020 4:17 p.m.)– Mobile Fire-Rescue Department (MFRD) says one woman was pulled from the fire, treated immediately, and transported to a local hospital.

Three people are reportedly still trapped. MFRD says the goal is to put out the fire and then search the structures.

MFRD says it is a chaotic scene and a good portion of the apartment building has burned.

The call came in around 3:11 p.m. for a fire at Summer Place Apartments.

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue report a large 3-alarm fire at Summer Place Apartments on Azalea Rd in building K.

According to MFRD, 1/3 of the building is on fire.

