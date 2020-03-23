Virtual concert held at Soul Kitchen in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Would you settle for watching a live concert in the comfort of your living room? Unfortunately, it’s not much of a choice with the recent cancelation of events across the nation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A virtual concert called Band Together Mobile was held at Soul Kitchen. It began at 4 p.m. on Sunday and lasted until 10 p.m. The benefit was to support local Mobile musicians, especially during this time of need as many of them are left with no source of income.

All proceeds from Band Together went towards the poplin Mobile music industry including musicians, engineers, technicians, venue employees, and production crews.

Plus, the virtual concert gave people a chance to do something other than watch Netflix.

The following artists performed at Soul Kitchen:

-The Red Clay Strays

-Kristy Lee

-Abe Partridge

-Deluna

-Ryan Dyer

The benefit also included interviews from people in the industry, sound engineers with helpful tips, bartenders showing you how to make a proper cocktail, and some other special surprises.

They also raffled off artwork from Abe, VIP tickets to Soul Kitchen shows, and band merch packages to those who donated.

LATEST STORIES: