Viral Waffle House arrest case goes to trial Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chikesia Clemons is expected in court Monday to begin a jury trial. Clemons was arrested in the Saraland Waffle House in April 2018. Her arrest was captured on video. It shows her top coming off during a scuffle with officers shows her being thrown to the ground by officers attempting to arrest her.

Police officers were trying to get her to leave the restaurant after they say Clemons was drunk and threatened restaurant workers. Clemon’s lawyer says she was just trying to get a corporate phone number and the treatment was unnecessary.

The incident sparked protests including visits by attorney Benjamin Crump and activist Al Sharpton. In July of last year, Clemons was found guilty by a judge in municipal court of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. At the time the judge ruled, emotions aside, the legal definitions for the charges were met.

In September of last year, she was granted a jury trial. Last week a news conference organized by Benjamin Crump’s law firm was canceled because of a gag order in the case. Court records say a request by the defense to continue the trial to another date was denied Friday. The jury trial is scheduled to start Monday. We reached out to one of Clemons’ attorneys Sunday but he said he couldn’t say anything due to the gag order.