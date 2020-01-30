MCPSS warns against prank challenges after Burns Middle school video goes viral

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — School officials are encouraging students to avoid taking part in viral video challenges after one surfaced showing students tripping a classmate at Burns Middle School.

In the video, two students appear to ask a third student to jump. When he does, the other two students kick the feet out from under the classmate, causing him to fall on his back on the gym floor.

Many people who saw and shared the video thought it was a case of bullying and asked News 5 to investigate. However, a Mobile County Public Schools spokesperson said the students were taking part in a viral video challenge.

MCPSS alerted schools across the district that these kinds of challenges are not acceptable. The district is encouraging parents to talk about these challenges with their children.

News 5 asked if any of the students involved in the video at Burns Middle School would be disciplined.

“We are aware of the incident,” the spokesperson said. “We have investigated it, and we have followed our policies and procedures.”

Due to student privacy laws, the district can’t comment further on the video taken at Burns.

