MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Violent crime is up in Mobile, a fact Police Chief Paul Prine addressed directly in his message at the beginning of the City of Mobile Department Annual Report 2021. Homicides rose from 46 in 2020 to 52 in 2021. There were 145 rapes in 2020 and 168 in 2021.

“We have much work to do in reducing our violent crime rate,” Prine wrote. “Getting back to the basics of intelligence-led policing, while leveraging our efforts with cyber technology and our federal partners with the prosecution of recidivists’ offenders, will certainly aid us in our efforts.

Prine also pointed out that total crime was down 6.65 from 2020 to 2021. As violent crimes rose, burglary and larceny crimes plummeted. Burglary crimes dropped from 1,513 to 1,260 from 2020 to 2021. Larceny dropped from 6,385 to 5,632 from 2020 to 2021.

“I look forward to serving the citizens of Mobile and together we can create a quality of life that is one of peace and tranquility,” Prine wrote. “But I cannot overstate the need for community engagement and involvement with the police department. Together we are One Mobile.”

Violent crime in Mobile

According to Mobile Police data, this year-to-year rise in violent crime follows the trend over the last decade. Homicides and rapes have increased since 2011. Aggravated assaults have also trended upward over the last decade, rising from 880 in 2011 to 1,484 in 2021.

City of Mobile Police Department Annual Report 2021: Homicides

City of Mobile Police Department Annual Report 2021: Rapes

City of Mobile Police Department Annual Report 2021: Aggravated assaults

Homicide motives

The report says Mobile Police have a 86.27% clearance rate for homicides, clearing 44 of 51. Mobile Police track motive in homicides. Most have an unknown motive (43%), 23% of homicides stem from an “altercation,” 12% stem from a domestic situation, 10% from a robbery and 8% from drugs. Mobile Police explained the remaining two homicides: “One was a situation where the wrong person was shot and not the intended target. The other case involved a burglary.”

City of Mobile Police Department Annual Report 2021: Homicide Motives

Deadliest months in Mobile

Every month in 2021 had at least one homicide. The deadliest month was July, with 7 homicides, closely trailed by January, June and August, each of which had 6 homicides.

City of Mobile Police Department Annual Report 2021: Homicides by month

Property crimes trend down in Mobile

While robbery increased from 2020 to 2021, the trend is down from 637 robberies in 2011 to 205 in 2021. Burglary and larceny both dropped from 2020 to 2021.