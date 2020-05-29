Vigor HS senior linebacker killed in motorcycle accident recognized at graduation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A clerk at the Michael Boulevard Mobile County License Commission office was just diagnosed with COVID-19. Now there are concerns from people who visited that office.

License Commissioner Nick Matranga told Cherish Lombard that the employee with COVID is now home recovering, but she did have contact with hundreds of people. So now, the Michael Boulevard office is shut down until at least Thursday so all other employees can be tested.