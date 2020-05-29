Vigor HS senior linebacker killed in motorcycle accident recognized at graduation

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Patrick Crawford, a senior linebacker who was killed in a motorcycle accident, was recognized at Vigor High School’s graduation Friday.

His mother and father received his degree at the ceremony.

“He started with us, but finished in heaven.”

The Mobile County Public School System says Patrick was “an outstanding student, a great football player and a volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club.” He was preparing to start in his first varsity football game this Friday against rival Blount High School.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook

Trending Stories