Vigor HS senior linebacker killed in motorcycle accident recognized at graduation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Patrick Crawford, a senior linebacker who was killed in a motorcycle accident, was recognized at Vigor High School’s graduation Friday.
His mother and father received his degree at the ceremony.
“He started with us, but finished in heaven.”
The Mobile County Public School System says Patrick was “an outstanding student, a great football player and a volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club.” He was preparing to start in his first varsity football game this Friday against rival Blount High School.
