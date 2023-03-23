Herbert Burrell, a volunteer football coach at Vigor High School, has been arrested.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A volunteer football coach at Vigor High School has been arrested after he allegedly sold drugs on campus, according to officials with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Herbert Burrell was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on Thursday, Sheriff Paul Burch confirmed to WKRG. Sheriff Burch told WKRG that Burrell is not an employee or a teacher with the Mobile County Public School System.

Burrell was arrested and charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of marijuana.

WKRG is continuing to investigate this story.