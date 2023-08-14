MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A spokesperson with the Mobile County Public School System claims the Vigor High School principal was placed on administrative leave for mismanagement of school funds, leading to his resignation.

Gerald Cunningham, former principal at Vigor, was placed on administrative leave in March 2023. At the time, MCPSS would not give any details in regard to why he was put on leave.

Due to Cunningham resigning, those records became public. WKRG requested the records, however, we received a statement in response.

MCPSS placed Vigor High School on receivership status in January 2021. This means that all purchases, regardless of the dollar amount, had to be submitted to the MCPSS Accounting Department for approval prior to placing orders, and that no funds could be disbursed without a purchase order properly approved by Central Office. MCPSS conducted a lengthy financial audit and determined that there was mismanagement of school funds at Vigor High School in the amount of about $100,000. MCPSS Spokesperson Rena Phillips

Vigor’s assistant principal, Temitshia Jackson, is serving as interim principal.