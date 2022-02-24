PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Vigor High School head football coach John McKenzie has been placed on administrative leave, the Mobile County Public School System confirmed Thursday.

This comes after Vigor won the 4A State Championship in December over Oneonta High School, 52 to 14.

Mobile County Public School have not yet said why McKenzie was put on administrative leave.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Vigor serves most of Prichard. The school’s stories football program has developed a number of NFL athletes, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Robert Brazile, Willie Anderson and Scott Hunter.