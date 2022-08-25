MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — High School football returns to Ladd-Peebles Stadium Thursday night for the first time since a shooting last year injured 5 people.

The decision for high school football to return back to Ladd stadium came Monday after The Mobile County Public School System approved an agenda outlining the agreement between them and The Public Park and Recreation Board, which represents Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

The agreement states that B.C. Rain, LeFlore, Murphy and Williamson High School will use Ladd-Peebles as their home stadium with Vigor High School using the stadium for one home game.

Vigor and B.C. Rain will go head-to-head at 7 p.m. for the first game of the season at Ladd-Peebles. Williamson and LeFlore will play at the same time Friday night.

Rena Philips, the MCPSS spokesperson, said they’re excited for everyone to have a good time this football season, especially with new safety precautions in place.

“What they deserve is to feel safe and to have a great time at their football game so we’re going to do everything that we can to keep our stadium safe so that our students can play football and that our fans can enjoy the experience,” said Philips.

Here are some of the new policies that Philips said MCPSS has implemented:

Investing in security

Adding police presence

Having metal detectors at all of the games

Limiting access to two gates

And a clear bag policy

CJ Drinkard, Ladd-Peebles stadium manager, said his focus is bringing positive energy to high school football this year. Here’s what he says fans can expect this season:

“Of course, no pass out, that’s one of the biggest things,” said Drinkard. “We have a lot more of the checkpoints that we’re going to implement so that’s one thing they can expect is just a safer environment and making sure everyone is comfortable watching football.”

Drinkard also says he has a special surprise in store for fans that come to the game Thursday night.

