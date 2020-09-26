Vigil/protest planned in Mobile in honor of Breonna Taylor

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As protests continue in Louisville, activists are planning an event in honor of Breonna Taylor. The group “Mobilize Mobile” created a Facebook Event post saying they’re organizing a “Mobile Celebration of LIFE for Breonna Taylor / Community Block Party.”

It’s scheduled for 2 Saturday afternoon at Lyons Park. The post says it will be a prayer vigil and peaceful protest.

