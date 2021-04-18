Vigil planned for young man killed in shooting on Old Shell Road

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends are planning a vigil this week for a young man shot to death in Mobile a week ago. 19-year-old Tyriek Esters was shot outside on Old Shell Road and later died from his injuries. The vigil is planned for Monday evening at 6 at 1300 Windsor Avenue. Christie Esters is Tyriek’s mother who describes this as a big loss for a big family.

“I never heard of him having any enemies everybody loved Tyriek, family friends, people he came into contact with, school officials he was just that person to love like his spirit was so high he was a wonderful spirit and wonderful person,” said Christie Esters. Days after Tyriek’s death police arrested 18-year-old Roderick Sykes and charged him with murder. Police say the two knew each other and it was not a random shooting. Christie Esters says she wants justice but also offers sympathy to the other family.

“I just want to pray for his family, and that it went the way it did that no one else got hurt in the process,” said Christie Esters. His mother says Tyriek was going to graduate from high school this spring and was thinking about a career in the Navy.