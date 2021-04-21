Vigil planned for mother, son killed in Moffett Road crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vigil has been planned for the mother and her 1-year-old son killed in a crash on Moffett Road last week.

The celebration of life vigil is planned for Friday, April 23, at 6 p.m. at DVCC North, to celebrate the life of Deidreana Ariel Jasper and Noah Brown.

The two were killed in a crash last Wednesday night. Mobile police say the crash happened after a UPS driver going east on Moffett Road lost control and crossed into the westbound lanes hitting the car Jasper and her son were in. This led to a chain reaction, the truck behind them then hit their car, causing them to hit another car in the right lane. Police believe wet roads were a factor.

You’re asked to bring candles and blue balloons to the vigil at 5000 Dykes Road, Eight Mile, Ala. Her church is raising money for Ariel’s family, you can donate here.

