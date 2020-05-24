Vigil held for student who died days before graduation

THEODORE, Ala. (WKRG) – A candlelight vigil was held on Saturday night for 18-year-old Devinee Rooney, a senior at Theodore High who died in a head-on crash Friday evening.

Family, friends, and classmates gathered at Theodore Football Stadium on Saturday for Devinee after she was pronounced dead on the scene after she was in a head-on collision on Schillinger Road Friday evening. The gathering was emotional and raw. It truly showed how much Devinee was loved. One of her classmates, Tristen Mcleod said, “She was definitely funny and goofy. Her laugh was the funniest thing. She was very intelligent we had Math class together. We would always try our hardest. She was known for that.”

She was known for being a light in the classroom and on the field with her color guard team. Her teammates said she always put her all into everything she did and wanted out of life. And she got what she wanted out of life before she passed, a full ride to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and a spot on their color guard team. Keishona White, Devinee’s captain talked to us after the vigil and said, “I didn’t want to hear it. I didn’t want to believe it. She was a very strong person. Always a smile on her face no matter what kind of day she was having. She very quick to give them a hug. Anything they needed.”

During the vigil candles were lit, hymns were sung, and those who loved her took turns sharing memories of Devinee and expressed how the halls of Theodore High and the city as a whole will never be the same. Devinee’s mom went on the warn the kids in attendance of the dangers of the road and how one mistake could cost someone else their life.

Theodore High Principal Chip Mention said Devinee was a model student and loved her time at Theodore and couldn’t wait for the next chapter at MGCCC. He said ”Everytime you saw Devinee she was smiling. She was just one of the walked around on campus that would speak to you and smile. The same thing when she pulled up yesterday. She talked to everybody.”

Devinee’s sister will be accepting her diploma on Monday at graduation so Devinee’s hard work and dedication will not be going unrecognized.

