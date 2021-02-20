Vigil held for couple found dead in burned Happy Hill home

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vigil was held in Happy Hill Saturday for Leila and Tony Lewis Saturday evening. More than 100 people showed up to pay their respects.

Small groups walked up to the home, lit candles, and placed them on the charred steps.

“Everyone to come together to hold on to the memory of brother Tony and sister Leila,” said Pastor Franklin Robinson Jr., who spoke at the ceremony.

Police found two people dead in the burned Happy Hill home Wednesday night. Family members said the victims are the Lewis’. The Mobile Police Depart is investigating their deaths as a homicide.

The family confirms the couple’s grandson is local rapper HoneyKomb Brazy. Brazy has been very vocal in Instagram about the incident, saying his grandparents got “caught up” in his mess.

Investigators say they’re waiting on the autopsy results. More information should be available Monday, according to the Mobile Police Department.