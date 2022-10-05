Vigil held for 13-year-old killed in shooting, mother charged with murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends of the 13-year-old who was allegedly killed by his mother held a vigil Wednesday, Oct. 5. The vigil was held in the same neighborhood where Ja’mil Dewayne Lewis Autry was shot.

His siblings Tiffany Epps and William Lewis recalled their little brother’s big heart and his passion for WWE.

“Fun, Energetic, loving. He loved his big sister,” said Tiffany Epps. “He said I was the greatest big sister in the world. I’m going to miss him.”

This vigil all takes place just days after he was killed.

Mobile Police said his mother, Glenda Lewis shot her son in the back Monday, Oct. 3 on Jones Lane. Ja’mil died in the hospital.

Family and friends believe Lewis shot her son accidentally.

“It was an accident,” said Epps. “She loved him; she really did. Accident happen. She’s hurting, we’re hurting everybody is hurting. He was my baby.”

Mobile Police have not released a motive at this time. As the investigation continues, those who love Ja’mil, and his mother are just trying to make sense of it all.

“I love you, I’m going to miss you,” said William Lewis. “Mama, I love you, I can’t wait to see you. I wish I could see my brother again.”

Glenda Lewis is scheduled to be in court on Thursday, Oct. 6 for a bond hearing.

.