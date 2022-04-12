MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One fugitive was taken into custody after viewers spotted her from a WKRG News 5 feature.

Meriya Gale Nease was wanted by U.S. Marshals for a 2021 indictment in South Alabama. Nease was taken into custody April 12, 2022, around 5:34 p.m. by U.S. Marshals in Memphis, Tenn. Nease was found after WKRG News 5 viewers sent tips about her whereabouts.

Nease was indicted by a Grand Jury on July 29, 2021, for charges of:

Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Prior to her indictment, Nease was arrested for possession of controlled substances. Nease is also wanted in Mobile County for Failure to Appear for Burglary in the third degree and Possess/Receipt Controlled Substance.