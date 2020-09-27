VIDEOS: ALGO Mobile reports vehicle fire on I-10 EB

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — ALGO Mobile reports a vehicle fire on I-10 EB.
WKRG News 5 viewers sent in video of the fire. Here’s a closer look:
Please seek an alternative route, as the road is closed.
