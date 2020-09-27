VIDEOS: ALGO Mobile reports vehicle fire on I-10 EB

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 family is mourning the loss of one of our own. Jennifer Rogers, our former Assignment Manager, passed away Saturday following a brave battle against colorectal cancer. We would like to send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.

Rogers, 46, was an Assignment Manager with WKRG and spent over eighteen years working for the company. She was diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer in 2019, spreading from her colon to her liver and lungs.