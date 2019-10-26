VIDEO: West Mobile tornado captured on home surveillance cameras

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Home surveillance cameras captured the tornado that touched down in West Mobile Friday afternoon.

A man who lives on Bloomington Drive off Johnson Road in West Mobile shared the video with News 5.

In one angle, you can see the winds blowing down a fence and then knocking the camera offline.

Another camera captures the tornado as it moved down the street, setting off car alarms and sending trash cans flying.

A third camera then shows the view from the backyard as a screened-in porch is ripped apart and items go sailing in the yard, including a trampoline.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories