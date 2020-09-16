VIDEO: Waffle House on Government St. still open in wake of Hurricane Sally

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Although many establishments have closed its doors in wake of Hurricane Sally, the Waffle House on Government Street continues to welcome its patrons.

As the running joke goes, “only when Waffle House closes is when you know its serious.” But this storm is definitely serious and precaution should be taken as it makes landfall.

Sally: Latest Track

