Video shows City of Mobile truck going wrong-way in construction zone

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This video from Schillinger Road shows a driver narrowly avoiding a big truck driving in the wrong lane in a construction zone.
The driver identifies the large truck as a City of Mobile debris truck. The driver said in a post, the person behind the wheel of the truck was not paying attention and did not notice the shift in lanes.
The Mobile Public Works Department sent us this statement on the incident:
“We have seen the video and are aware of the incident. We are in the process of identifying the driver. We plan to hold driver coaching sessions with both the individual driver involved as well as other drivers on the team.”
John Peavy
Senior Director of Public Works