Breaking News
Birmingham Officer shot multiple times; suspect dead

Video shows City of Mobile truck going wrong-way in construction zone

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This video from Schillinger Road shows a driver narrowly avoiding a big truck driving in the wrong lane in a construction zone.

The driver identifies the large truck as a City of Mobile debris truck. The driver said in a post, the person behind the wheel of the truck was not paying attention and did not notice the shift in lanes.

The Schillinger Rd construction zone between Three Notch Rd and Fordham Rd has a total of THREE lane shifts for NB…

Posted by Mobile Traffic on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

The Mobile Public Works Department sent us this statement on the incident:

“We have seen the video and are aware of the incident. We are in the process of identifying the driver. We plan to hold driver coaching sessions with both the individual driver involved as well as other drivers on the team.”


John Peavy
Senior Director of Public Works 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida