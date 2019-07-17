Video shows City of Mobile truck going wrong-way in construction zone

A program at USA Health University Hospital is aimed at helping juvenile offenders get on the right track. It's a partnership with Strickland Youth Center to address gun violence in Mobile.

This is the second year of the three week 'Project Inspire' program. It's targeted at juvenile offenders who have had a run-in with the law due to gun violence. Dr. Ashley Williams came up with the idea so these teens will see the consequences first hand.

Children and teens in the U.S. experience an alarming rate of gun-related deaths and injuries. The most recent data from the centers for disease control and prevention shows that in 2016 alone, there were more than 3,000 firearm homicides among kids from 10 to 19 years old, and more than 2,000 firearm suicides among that age group.

"It's a national public health crisis as well as a local public health crisis and so it's something that we take seriously here," said Dr. Williams.

The purpose of Project Inspire is to build relationships and uphold young people in our communities.