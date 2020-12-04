VIDEO: Police chase starting in Mississippi ends on I-65 in Mobile

UPDATE (3:17 p.m. 12/4/20) — According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the chase began when one of his deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description and plates of a man wanted out of Scott County, Miss., was seen traveling eastbound on I-10. The suspect (name not released) is wanted for shooting a man multiple times and kidnapping a woman. The man who was shot is still alive in critical condition.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, and it fled eastbound on I-10. The high-speed pursuit crossed into Jackson County and then into Alabama, where it ended on I-65 southbound near Government Boulevard.

UPDATE (2:59 PM) — MPD and MCSO have confirmed its involvement in a car chase out of Mississippi in Harrison County.

Gulfport PD is also involved in the chase, according to MPD.

According to officials, the chase ended on I-65.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A police chase was reported to be in the area of Government Street Friday.

The video shows a large number of police cars all heading in the same direction at a fast speed.

There isn’t much information at this time, however WKRG News 5 is reaching out to officials for more details.

