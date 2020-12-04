VIDEO: Police chase starting in Mississippi ends on I-65 in Mobile

Mobile County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (3:17 p.m. 12/4/20) — According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, the chase began when one of his deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description and plates of a man wanted out of Scott County, Miss., was seen traveling eastbound on I-10. The suspect (name not released) is wanted for shooting a man multiple times and kidnapping a woman. The man who was shot is still alive in critical condition.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, and it fled eastbound on I-10. The high-speed pursuit crossed into Jackson County and then into Alabama, where it ended on I-65 southbound near Government Boulevard.

UPDATE (2:59 PM) — MPD and MCSO have confirmed its involvement in a car chase out of Mississippi in Harrison County.

Gulfport PD is also involved in the chase, according to MPD.

According to officials, the chase ended on I-65.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A police chase was reported to be in the area of Government Street Friday.

The video shows a large number of police cars all heading in the same direction at a fast speed.

There isn’t much information at this time, however WKRG News 5 is reaching out to officials for more details.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories