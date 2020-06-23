VIDEO: Owner wants to ID man who smashed case of beer in store

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The owner of Roadway convenience store in the Tanner Williams community is asking the public for help in identifying a man she says smashed a case of beer on Sunday.
The owner says an altercation between a store clerk and the man’s dad occurred a day earlier. She says the son showed up to the store and smashed the case of beer near the checkout.
The convenience store is located at 13600 Tanner Williams Road. Call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.
LATEST STORIES:
- BIKER DAD: Harley dealership owner under fire for Black Lives Matter comments, says he was hacked
- Police tow away truck at scene on Dunlap Circle in Prichard
- Here are the states & counties with the worst speeding problem
- Florida neighborhood clean up produces tons of debris
- Tropical Storm Dolly forms in the Atlantic, no threat to United States