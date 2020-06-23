VIDEO: Owner wants to ID man who smashed case of beer in store

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The owner of Roadway convenience store in the Tanner Williams community is asking the public for help in identifying a man she says smashed a case of beer on Sunday.

The owner says an altercation between a store clerk and the man’s dad occurred a day earlier. She says the son showed up to the store and smashed the case of beer near the checkout.

The convenience store is located at 13600 Tanner Williams Road. Call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information.

