VIDEO: Mobile Police Department warns of NYE Celebratory Gunfire

Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is warning citizens about New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire in a new video posted to their Facebook page.

As Corporal Katrina Frazier said in the video, some people like to ring in the new year by shooting bullets into the sky. She goes on to say that discharging firearms into the air can be dangerous to others in the area because, “what goes up, must come down.”

Frazier stated that a bullet fired into the air can travel up to two miles and can come back down at a speed of 300 to 700 feet per second.

In the City of Mobile, shooting a gun into the air is a violation of the municipal code ordinance and is an arrestable offense.

