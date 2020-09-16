VIDEO: Hurricane Sally winds from the top of Dauphin Island Bridge

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — A WKRG News 5 viewer on Dauphin Island sent video from the top of the Dauphin Island Bridge.

As Hurricane Sally continues to shift east, The island has suffered from major storm surge and strong winds.

One viewer says the marina on Dauphin Island is damaged. He says boats tore up probably 15 slips on each side.









