Video: House on fire in north Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire took out a home in north Mobile County.
The fire erupted at approximately 1:08 a.m. where the Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire/Rescue assisted in extinguishing the fire.
Fortunately, no one was home at the time.
