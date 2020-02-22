Video: House on fire in north Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A fire took out a home in north Mobile County.

The fire erupted at approximately 1:08 a.m. where the Mt. Vernon Volunteer Fire/Rescue assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Fortunately, no one was home at the time.

