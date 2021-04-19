VIDEO: Golf cart stolen from Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The owner of a golf cart is hoping someone will come forward with information after it was stolen Sunday night in downtown Mobile.

The golf cart was parked in front of Chuck’s Fish along Dauphin Street when it was stolen around 7 p.m.

It’s described as an EZGO 2019 street legal cart that is gas-powered. The owner tells WKRG News 5 the keys were not in the golf cart when it was stolen. In the video, you can see someone taking the cart and turning into Cedar Street moments later.

Call Mobile Police if you have any information.