VIDEO: Fishermen catch hundreds of roe mullet on Fowl river before storm

CODEN, Ala. (WKRG) — More than half a dozen boats lined up at the mouth of Fowl river Monday for a big catch of roe mullet.

The roe mullet is a popular fish that can be sold for money, especially the females that hold eggs. Licensed fishermen use gill nets to capture the fish as they move from the rivers to the Gulf of Mexico.

Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) says there are two kinds of roe mullet — red and white. The red roe is female and sells at a higher price per pound than the males.

Fishermen consider roe mullet season to be between Oct. 24 and Dec. 31, when regulations in the state are different.

In Alabama, gill net fishing will soon be extinct. The state no longer issues gill net licenses for environmental concerns. ADCNR says there are less than 50 active licenses in the state. Those with licenses now can continue to use them as long as they renew the license every year.

Many gill net fishermen have been fishing for roe mullet for generations and sell the fish to support their families.