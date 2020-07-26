VIDEO: Fatal accident on Old Gov. Street captured on camera

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A News 5 viewer captured the fatal car crash that happened on Old Gov. St. on camera.
Mobile Police say it was a single-vehicle accident. The driver hit the curb of a traffic circle then crashed into a tree and flipped over.
The man was rescued from the car and transported to the hospital, according to authorities. Police have not officially said who died from the wreck.
There are no further details at this time.
